Dry and pleasant into the upcoming weekend

A cold front that moved across our region yesterday has brought cooler, comfortable weather that will stick around through the rest of the week. The next several days will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The upcoming weekend will be sunny and slightly warmer, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temps will stay in the low to mid 80s into early next week, with a slightly better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of this afternoon will be breezy and partly to mostly cloudy, with gradual clearing through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

An area of high pressure located to our west will bring similar weather for the next several days. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and less windy, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As that area of high pressure moves past us and to the east, the wind will shift to the south, bringing slightly warmer air and a bit more humidity for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid 80s. While the majority of the weekend will be dry, warmer air combined with a slight increase in humidity could trigger an isolated thunderstorm or two at some point this weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb, with a slightly better chance of scattered thunderstorms by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

