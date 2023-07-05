Eastern Iowa Quilts of Valor groups teaches next generation to make quilts for veterans

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Isabelle Cagley, 13, learned to sew by watching episodes of the 1970s TV show Little House on the Prairie.

“I started to learn to make quilts from Laura Ingalls Wilder. I read her books and watched her TV series,” said Cagley. “In some scenes, Ma would just be sitting there, rocking and sewing. And you just—all you have to do is just pay attention to her hands.”

She said she even paid attention to the quilts on the bed in scenes where Laura would go to bed. “I love how those quilts look. So I decided that I wanted to make one.”

Cagley was one of a handful who signed up a for a class hosted by the Freedom Stitchers of Iowa. That group supports Quilts of Valor, a project that creates “healing quilts” for veterans who have been touched by war. The quilts created by the kids were also going to be gifted to veterans.

These kids said they were learning a skill that many others their age aren’t interested in.

“A lot of people think that it’s like more of a— it’s kind of more of an older people thing. And like, older people like to do it. But I feel like it’s all ages,” said Lauren Doty, another young quilter.

“I’ve tried to teach my friend,” said Cagley. “I mean, she liked it. But I don’t think she’s going to do it again.”

Quilting is something these kids enjoy, and it’s something they know can comfort others. The kids were able to recommend a veteran who would receive their quilt.

“When we got to the point of, ‘Okay, we need your veterans,’ they started throwing out a whole bunch of ideas and working with their parents on how to—who is actually a veteran? And what does that look like?’” said J. D. Otterbein, County Youth Coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Linn County, which partnered with Freedom Stitchers to create the class. “So not only did they learn about the sewing skills that they learned, they learned the importance of our veterans in our community.”

The next generation of quilters may not be big in number, but they’re here in Eastern Iowa learning from anyone who will teach them and excited to know their skills can make a difference.

“I love it when I see—I see people smile and are happy. And it just makes me smile even bigger than them. So it just makes my heart happy,” said Cagley.

