Maeda: “I knew our team would pull through”

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda talks to the media after the Twins win 9-3 against the Kansas City Royals.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -Coming into Tuesday’s game, Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda was coming off of the injured list with a right triceps strain.

Maeda played a great game as the Twins won 9-3 over the Kansas City Royals. He finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched while allowing only one earned run.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Twins are up 4-0 with all of the momentum. With one runner on base and no outs, Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left centerfield cutting the lead to two runs.

“We had a four run lead and the homerun I gave up cut it in half,” Maeda said when asked about his mindset after giving up the two run homer. “At that point, no runners were on base so with a clear mindset, I was able to keep attacking and I knew our team would be able to pull through and end with a win.”

At the moment, the Royals had momentum as that was their first runs of the game. They were on track to tying the game.

What happened next? Twins infield Donovan Solano and outfielder Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning. Minnesota added two more homers in the seventh inning.

In Maeda’s three starts, he’s given up three earned runs in 17 innings pitched.

