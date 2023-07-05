Your Photos
MnDOT looks to public for input on Hwy 59 Worthington design concepts

MnDOT is hoping to get public feedback -- specifically on design concepts for the Humiston...
MnDOT is hoping to get public feedback -- specifically on design concepts for the Humiston Avenue segment of Highwy 59, in Worthington.(Minnesota Department of Transportation (custom credit) | Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking for the public’s opinion about Highway 59 construction in Worthington.

The MnDOT project, located at Humiston Avenue and Oxford Street, hopes to improve pavement, safety, and traffic flow

MnDOT is hoping to get feedback with an informal open house on Wed., July 12 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the JBS Fieldhouse, located at 700 2nd Avenue, in Worthington.

MnDOT says that while no formal presentation is planned, members of the community will be able to chat with project staff and share their input.

The public can also view the draft design concepts and supply feedback through an online survey on the project website.

The survey will be open for comments through July 23.

Additionally, MnDOT staff will be at the Worthington International Festival on Sat., July 15 from 12 – 4 p.m. in the park of the Nobles County Government Center at 315 10th Street, in Worthington, and at the Worthington Farmers Market on Tues., July 18 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Downtown Worthington Pavilion.

Community members will review the design concepts and supply input at both events.

Public input received will help the project team select a design to move forward as part of the Highway 59 project, planned for 2027 construction.

