Navy’s first female Chaplain continues to pave path forward in Duluth

Dianna Pohlman Bell is from Duluth but known around the country for her work with the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.
U.S. Coast Guard Chaplin Dianna Bell
U.S. Coast Guard Chaplin Dianna Bell(Northern News Now)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - American women have been striving for equality since our nation first began on July 4, 1776.

That fight took a step forward 50 years ago when the U.S. Navy commissioned the military’s first woman chaplain.

Dianna Pohlman Bell is from Duluth but is known around the country for her work with the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

Bell’s first career choice was to become a professional musician.

“I was a French horn player planning a symphony career but that just didn’t work out,” said Bell.

She moved on and was led by faith to attend a seminary, which was unusual for women 50 years ago.

“It was and I had never heard of or experienced a woman, clergywoman, pastor,” said Bell.

It was in the seminary that the Navy came calling, looking to break ground by naming a woman to the chaplaincy.

“The Navy (was) looking for the first female so you would be developing a whole new role model for women and I thought that sounded pretty exciting,” said Bell about her start with the Navy

Lieutenant Junior Grade Bell served in the Navy in Florida for three years, now she lives in Duluth and serves in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

A week ago a ceremony was held for Bell as she was appointed by the first woman commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan, into the service’s chaplain corps.

“Thank you for everything that you do every day to help us operate the world’s best Coast Guard,” said Fagan while she appointed Bell.

Bell will serve as Chaplain for both the Navy and Coast Guard with a variety of duties which can include invocations for funerals to counseling members of the Coast Guard.

“It gives them a safe place to talk about things and as most people know, just talking about things helps a great deal,” said Dirk Caldwell a reserve Chaplain for the Coast Guard.

In between her Navy and Coast Guard days, reverend Bell spent 50 years in co-ministry with her late husband, Pastor Donald.

“This is just the brackets at the beginning and the end; first the Navy and now the Coast Guard.”

In May, Bell was honored for the 50th anniversary of her commissioning at Marine Corps Barracks, Washington D.C.

The Department of Defense will hold several more ceremonies for her around the country this summer.

