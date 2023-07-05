One day away from North Mankato Fun Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Less than 24 hours remain until Fun Days in North Mankato opens up to the public, and teams of volunteers are hard at work putting it all together.

The weekend-long event is in its second year of being organized by the North Mankato Activities and Business Association,

They say the festival is one that many residents and volunteers take pride in, and strive to make it bigger and better every year.

“You know people love to celebrate their hometown and a lot of people like to come back to North Mankato for Fun Days, so it’s exciting to see old and new faces at the Midway and the Beer Garden. It’s a great time to celebrate North Mankato and our community,” said Anna Brown.

While the city itself doesn’t organize the annual event, it is a primary supporter, and many city organizations help with putting the event on, such as North Mankato’s Fire Department, which is responsible for the Band Stand and Beer Garden.

The department says that Fun Days is the biggest public event that they do each year, and that the appreciate the opportunity to engage and interact with members of the community.

“This is our big deal, this is our one real big fundraiser of the year and it’s all hands on deck. We kind of drill it into our members that this is one that we focus on so plan on being at the park a lot,” said Greg Thate.

Fun Days’ Family Fun Show opens at 5 p.m. Thursday in Wheeler Park.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.