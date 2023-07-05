Pioneer Bank’s Brekke named Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign chair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pioneer Bank’s North Mankato President, Alissa Brekke, has been named the chair for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2024 campaign. Announced at the Top Business & Community Awards Luncheon in May, Brekke stated her admiration for the United Way and its dedication to addressing the most critical issues and working tirelessly to create sustainable solutions. Brekke is looking forward to the challenge of meeting next year’s $2,250,000 goal.

“I am excited to get started on this year’s campaign and know we must navigate a path that creates a vision for the future,” Brekke said. “I believe success lies not just in maintaining the status quo, but in exceeding it, leaving an even more profound impact on the lives of those affected by our campaign’s objectives.”

The United Way focuses on three areas, basic needs, health, and education. For the 2023 Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign, over $2,150,000 was raised to support fifty-five programs within thirty-eight partner agencies in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties.

“Pioneer Bank supports the Greater Mankato Area United Way through employee giving, bank donations, sponsorships and with time and talent each year,” said David Krause, CEO of Pioneer Bank. “I’m proud of how the bank supports the United Way and even more proud to have Alissa as the campaign chair for 2024. She will lead this campaign as she does everything, with integrity and determination. I can’t wait to see the impact she makes.”

