Pleasant conditions return, isolated t-storms possible this weekend

Temperatures will be cooler with little to no humidity expected following a weaker than expected cold front on the 4th of July ahead of isolated thunderstorm chances for this coming weekend.

Today will start off mostly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny and pleasant by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s with a light breeze up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear and comfortable with light winds as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will gradually become mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid-70s with winds remaining light up to 15 mph. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms possible around the area as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with more isolated thunderstorm chances mixed in throughout the afternoon hours. Despite the isolated storm chances, we will still see some sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper-70s. Winds will continue to be light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Saturday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and night hours. Again, we will still see a nice mix of sunshine with temperatures hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area with winds remaining light up to 15 mph. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low-80s across the area as winds continue to be light up to 15 mph. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-80s with winds remaining light up to 15 mph throughout the day. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

The middle to end of next week will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday afternoon and night. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s through the end of the week with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will also continue to hover in the low-60s by the following morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.