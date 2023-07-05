Your Photos
Teen escapes car after driving into Island Lake

Officials say the road was slick after rainfall.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager escaped injury Tuesday evening after driving into Island Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bear Island Road along Island Lake.

Officials arrived to find an unoccupied car in the water.

Through investigation, it was determined a 17-year-old boy was driving alone when he lost control on the wet pavement.

He then swerved to miss a tree and went into the lake.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle with no injuries.

We’re told there were no signs of impairment.

