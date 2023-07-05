Twins players speak on what has led to recent success

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -Since being swept on the road by the Atlanta Braves last week, the Minnesota Twins have won four of their last five games.

On Tuesday, the Twins hit three home runs as a team. This led to an easy 9-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Two of those four wins came on the road against the Baltimore Orioles while the last two wins have come at home against AL Central opponent Kansas City Royals.

For Twins second baseman Max Kepler, communication is a huge reason.

“I just think having each other backs [and] communicating is a big one,” Kepler said. “It feels like we’re moving as a unit moreso and feeding off of each other’s success.”

First baseman and outfielder Alex Kirilloff believes it has made the team stronger and closer.

“We’ve just been a little closer since that moment. I think the locker wants to be tighter and want to have a better relationship.”

Donovan Solano who finished the game (3-4, HR, RBI) believes it has eased the mood while looking to exceed expectations.

“I think it’s more relaxed,” Solano said. “I think we’re more focused. You know right now, we’re free. We feel like we can compete and give 100 percent everytime.”

The Twins will look to sweep the Royals at Target Field Wednesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

