Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two bald eagles found entangled on Leech Lake

Two bald eagles were found entangled on Leech Lake
Two bald eagles were found entangled on Leech Lake(Todd Wolter)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Deputies swooped in to rescue a pair of entangled bald eagles on a lake in Cass County Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says its water safety patrol found two adult eagles struggling to stay afloat on Leech Lake in Shingobee Bay.

Deputies stated the male eagles were locked together by their wings and talons.

They presume the eagles were fighting in the air over territory and fell into the water.

Deputies were able to help free the eagles from each other.

The eagles then made their way to shore to recover before finding a higher spot to fly away.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

MnDOT is hoping to get public feedback -- specifically on design concepts for the Humiston...
MnDOT looks to public for input on Hwy 59 Worthington design concepts
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda spoke to the media after the Twins 9-3 win against the...
Maeda: “I knew our team would pull through”
Kenta Maeda speaks with the media after the Twins 9-3 against the Royals
Two men from Sioux Falls were pulled from the water on the Iowa Great Lakes on the 4th of July...
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes