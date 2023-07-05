Your Photos
USDA summer meals program provides nutritious, free meals across Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Education(Northern News Now)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education is in support of the 130 schools and community organizations that will provide meals and snacks at almost 500 meal sites across Minnesota this summer.

For families who depend on school meals to nourish their children during the school year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program helps close the nutrition gap and supports academic achievement by providing access to healthy meals so students can return to school in the fall ready to learn.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA and administered by the Minnesota Department of Education. Eligible participants include children ages 18, and under or those over 18 with mental or physical disabilities who participate in school programs. Most sites can offer up to two meals per child per day between breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. All meals and snacks must be eaten on site.

“The Summer Food Service Program supports children and families by providing nutritious meals and snacks to children who need them when schools are out for the summer,” said Education Commissioner Willie Jett. “Thank you to all our school and community sites for opening up during the summer months to help families meet the basic needs of our students outside of the school year.”

Find summer meal sites near you by using these resources:

