Dork Den talks popular board games

Joe from the Dork Den is in the studio to talk about some of the most popular board games right now. He also touches on the activities they have going on seven
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you’re stuck inside on hot or rainy days, it can be hard to figure out what to do. Joe from the Dork Den is in the studio to talk about some of the most popular board games right now. He also touches on the activities they have going on seven days a week.

The Dork Den is located at 603 N. Riverfront Dr. You can also check out their website or look them up on Facebook for more.

