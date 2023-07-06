Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 169 construction begins on Friday

Highway 22 and 99 near St. Peter
The fire is believed to have started at around 11 p.m. near the back part of the building.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction to improve intersections on Highway 169 at Highway 22 and 99 near St. Peter begins Friday.

Highway 99, just west of St. Peter, will be closed as crews work to construct a J-Turn at the intersection with Highway 169.

Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Nicollet County Roads 40, 5, and Broadway Avenue until work is completed around mid-September.

Motorists should expect to see lane restrictions. According to MnDot, Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter will be reduced to two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

FILE - Mankato Area Public Schools is on the hunt for tutors for the upcoming school year.
MAPS in search of math, reading tutors for extra support to students
The fire is believed to have started at around 11 p.m. near the back part of the building.
Fire extinguished at Mankato Snell Motors
MAPS in search of math, reading tutors for extra support to students
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will continue Thursday ahead of increased shower,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-6-2023