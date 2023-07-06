Highway 169 construction begins on Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction to improve intersections on Highway 169 at Highway 22 and 99 near St. Peter begins Friday.

Highway 99, just west of St. Peter, will be closed as crews work to construct a J-Turn at the intersection with Highway 169.

Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Nicollet County Roads 40, 5, and Broadway Avenue until work is completed around mid-September.

Motorists should expect to see lane restrictions. According to MnDot, Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter will be reduced to two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.