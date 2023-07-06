July 24-30 is 2nd annual Local Foods Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last week of July will be prime time to chow down on some local flavors!

The Second Annual Local Foods Week will be July 24-30.

There are nine local restaurants that will feature menu items with ingredients sourced from eight local crop and livestock producers.

Local Foods Week aims to build a strong partnership between local farmers and restaurants, which will give growers an opportunity to chat about the stories behind the food.

The Grower’s Network consists of local sustainable farmers that meet regularly to collaborate about how to strengthen the food economy.

Visitors can support local businesses and growers by visiting any of this year’s participating restaurants:

Wooden Spoon

Mom & Pops

Chankaska Creek Winery

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm

Number 4

Amboy Cottage Café

River Rock Coffee & Tea

Thyme on Main

Papa George’s

Growers this year will include

Blue Dirt Farm

Cedar Crate Farm

Blissful Bee Pastures

Leuer Gardens

Rebel Rooster

K&M Fischer Farm

Alternative Roots Farm

Under the Sun Herbs

The event will be hosted by Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC), South Central Minnesota Grower’s Network, The Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center, and Mogwai Collaborative.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.