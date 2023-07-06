July 24-30 is 2nd annual Local Foods Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last week of July will be prime time to chow down on some local flavors!
The Second Annual Local Foods Week will be July 24-30.
There are nine local restaurants that will feature menu items with ingredients sourced from eight local crop and livestock producers.
Local Foods Week aims to build a strong partnership between local farmers and restaurants, which will give growers an opportunity to chat about the stories behind the food.
The Grower’s Network consists of local sustainable farmers that meet regularly to collaborate about how to strengthen the food economy.
Visitors can support local businesses and growers by visiting any of this year’s participating restaurants:
- Wooden Spoon
- Mom & Pops
- Chankaska Creek Winery
- Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm
- Number 4
- Amboy Cottage Café
- River Rock Coffee & Tea
- Thyme on Main
- Papa George’s
Growers this year will include
- Blue Dirt Farm
- Cedar Crate Farm
- Blissful Bee Pastures
- Leuer Gardens
- Rebel Rooster
- K&M Fischer Farm
- Alternative Roots Farm
- Under the Sun Herbs
The event will be hosted by Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC), South Central Minnesota Grower’s Network, The Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Strategic Partnership Center, and Mogwai Collaborative.
