MAPS in search of math, reading tutors for extra support to students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is on the hunt for tutors for the upcoming school year.

With fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieving grade-level proficiency in literacy and math, five Reading Corps and two Math Corps tutors are being sought to serve in the district.

The tutors would begin their work in August and can choose to serve 18, 25 or 35 hours a week. Some locations also have opportunities for 10 hours weekly.

Officials say more than 1,700 tutors are needed statewide.

