Maverick Insider: MSU’s Anna Cihak reflects on career golf season

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a career golf season in her junior year, Minnesota State’s Anna Cihak sits down with Mary Rominger to discuss her progression from her freshman year to now in the Minnesota State Women’s Golf program. She also talks about what got her into the game of golf, and how it led her to playing at the Collegiate level in Mankato.

Plus, Anna shows off her golf skills by demonstrating how to hit the perfect drive. She stresses the importance of getting your hips involved for every shot.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

