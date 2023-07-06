Your Photos
MDA receives $12.25 million to support food systems infrastructure

Public feedback is sought on how to prioritize the funds
The hope is that these investments will create additional, stronger markets for small farms and food businesses to access, as well as an increase in locally made value-added products for consumers throughout the state. (Source: KEYC News Now)(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking for public input as it decides how to distribute new funding from the U.S.D.A.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has received $12.25 million from the USDA’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI).

The USDA program aims to help strengthen the chain between the farmer and consumer by investing in infrastructure.

The hope is that these investments will create additional, stronger markets for small farms and food businesses to access, as well as an increase in locally made value-added products for consumers throughout the state.

Eligible food products include fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture, and other food products -- excluding meat and poultry.

The project will also fund business development services for new and established food companies.

The MDA is now asking for the public’s feedback to help prioritize the grant and business development programs.

Those interested will have until July 31, to submit responses through an online survey.

The MDA will also be hosting two virtual listening sessions where stakeholders can provide feedback:

The Minnesota RFSI Initiative will begin distributing funds in 2024.

More information about the four-year RFSI Initiative can be found on the MDA’s local and regional markets webpage.

Questions about the program or requests for help with accessing the survey may be directed to Michael Zastoupil or at 651-201-6369.

