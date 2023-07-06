Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Missing teen with autism: Jaionna Ivey

The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.
The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fridley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Jaionna Ivey, age 16.

Jaionna was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts with white crocs. She is Autistic and suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury. Jaionna has had limited social media contact with her family since she was reported missing June 10. But despite an exhaustive investigation over the past few weeks, authorities have not located her.

If you have seen Jaionna Ivey or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fridley Police Departmentat 763-572-3629, Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Forecast
Maverick Insider: MSU’s Anna Cihak reflects on career golf season (Part I)
Maverick Insider: MSU's Anna Cihak demonstrates how to hit a solid drive (Part III)
Maverick Insider: MSU's Anna Cihak tells her story (Part II)