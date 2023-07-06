Nutter Clothing in St. Peter celebrating 100 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local retailer knows a thing or two about surviving through tough times..in fact, they are in the midst of celebrating 100 years!

We stopped by Nutter Clothing in St. Peter to see their secret to thriving for more than a century.

Nutter Clothing is located at 320 South Minnesota Avenue in Saint Peter. You can find all the ways they are celebrating by visiting their website or find them on Facebook

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.