Pleasant conditions continue ahead of rain chances Friday

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and little to no humidity will continue ahead of increased shower and thunderstorm chances returning throughout Friday afternoon.

Today will remain pleasant with sunshine expected across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Tonight will remain mostly clear, cool, and comfortable as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off mostly sunny through the early to mid-morning hours before clouds quickly move in making way for mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will follow behind the clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms may continue on and off into the late night hours before fizzling out around midnight leaving behind rather cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off with morning clouds before becoming mostly sunny by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances may continue into the evening and overnight hours despite rather clear skies as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances may continue on and off in the forecast through early next week between Monday and Wednesday with a chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and night. Temperatures through the first half of next week will remain rather pleasant, ranging in the low to mid-80s with light winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible Monday night through Wednesday night with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by the following mornings.

The end of next week into the start of the weekend (Thursday through Saturday), will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will continue to range in the low-80s with winds still reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures and conditions will remain mild with mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s by the following mornings.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.