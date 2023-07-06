Pleasant weather will continue through the weekend

Cool, comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances are relatively low from now through most of next week, but there is a chance of showers late Friday into Friday night and again early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will definitely be another night to throw the windows open and let the cool, nighttime air flow through the house. It will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

On Friday, we will be sandwiched between a low-pressure system to our south and a cold front to our north. Friday will start with a bit of sunshine in the morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Scattered showers, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, will be possible by later Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Showers will develop across far western Minnesota and Iowa earlier in the day and move east throughout the afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans for this weekend, you’re going to love the forecast. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.

Monday is the warmest day on the 10 Day Forecast with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, another front will kick through, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by cooler highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. That dry, comfortable pattern will likely stick around through most of next week.

