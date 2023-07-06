Your Photos
Police report high number of break-ins

Police say that it's common to see an upswing during the warm summer months, when nighttime foot traffic is at its peak.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the area, police departments are reporting a significant uptick in vehicle break-ins.

Police say that it’s common to see an upswing during the warm summer months, when nighttime foot traffic is at its peak.

The North Mankato Police Department says that there are ways to protect yourself.

“Remove the valuables from inside the vehicle, make sure it’s locked. The other thing too is that we as police officers can’t be everywhere at once. So I’d really encourage people that if they see something suspicious to give the police department a call and we can come down there and check it out,” said Brian Gangelhoff.

The warm summer months also bring local festivals that see the year’s highest amount of foot traffic.

North Mankato will be holding Fun Days all weekend long, and the police department says that they’re all hands on deck to keep the busy weekend safe and secure.

“We do have extra staff we also have reserve officers working, so police presence at Fun Days, there will be a large police presence down there. Additionally after Fun Days we have additional staff that will be working the road and patrolling as well,” said Gangelhoff.

