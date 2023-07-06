Sjostroms named 2023 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sjostrom family has been named the 2023 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.

In 1980, when Steve was just 19 years old, Lowell and Steve formed the “Sjostrom Farms” partnership. Prior to this, Lowell and his wife, Adrianne, had 65 cows to milk. With the new partnership, the herd was increased to 80 milking cows, along with expanded facilities, while continuing to farm approximately 500 acres. Although Lowell is now semi-retired, he still works on the dairy farm about eight hours a day and usually seven days a week.

Steve and his wife, Deb, are keeping the farm running, and their son Jacob has joined the operation. The dairy herd is nearly 100 animals currently and the family farms 900 acres of corn, soybeans and alfalfa. In 1998, the barn was again expanded along with the addition of a lagoon manure system. The family continues to raise their own, as well as purchased, dairy steers. With Jacob’s help, they operate a fair share of custom work including round baling, silage harvesting, and trucking.

There are several off-the-farm jobs. Deb is the postmaster in Winthrop, and Jacob does additional trucking, while his wife Lindsay is a busy realtor. Adrianne has long retired from daily milking but she and Lowell continue living on her family’s “Sesquicentennial Farm,” where she enjoys gardening and baking.

In addition to their son, Jacob, Steve and Deb have two older children: Megan and her husband, Karl, and their family who reside in Champlin, and Lucas and his wife, Alise, and their family who live in rural Brooten. In their growing up years, the entire family was active in 4-H and the boys were involved in FFA. Steve and Deb have seven grandchildren, six of which are boys. Steve, Deb, Lucas, and Megan all attended and/or graduated from the University of Minnesota colleges, while Jacob completed his degree at South Central College.

Steve, Deb and Jacob enjoy being part of their community, being involved in several organizations. Each has active roles in their church, the Nicollet County American Dairy Association, Nicollet County DHIA, and/or the Lafayette Lions. Steve continues to be an active representative of the Heartland Ethanol Board and Bernadotte Township.

The farm would not operate without the help of a number of very reliable part-time workers who help with fieldwork, or the dairy, and allow the family a bit of time “away” as well.

The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 3 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls, MN. Profiles of the 2023 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, extension.umn.edu/farm-families.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.

“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota’s economy and the vitality of Minnesota’s rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”

Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Farmfest runs Aug. 1-3 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, MN. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.