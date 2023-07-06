Strand named as a coach for ‘Crazy Game of Hockey’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke strand is going “Crazy,” this weekend.

Coach Strand was named as one of the coaches for the weekend’s “Crazy Game of Hockey” fundraiser event that will help the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

“I am excited to be included in this weekend’s events to raise money for the Minnesota Wild Foundation,” said Strand. “There is plenty of star power on both teams and it’ll be great to be around some former players during the game.”

The “Crazy Game of Hockey” features a game made up of more than 40 athletes, musicians, celebrities and VIP personalities and will be played at the TRIA Rink Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The game will feature three 20-minute periods.

Coach Strand will be joined by TV personality Andrew Zimmern, Minnesota North Stars alumni Tom Reid and former Minnesota Viking Ben Leber.

Strand’s lineup includes several current and former Wild players. To view the complete roster, click here.

Tickets for the “Crazy Game of Hockey” as well as the other events surrounding the weekend can be found here.

Strand is making his Minnesota State debut on Oct. 7, when the Mavericks host Omaha in an exhibition game.

