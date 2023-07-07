31st Thunder of Drums competition to be held in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Thunder of Drums competition is back and Doug is in with everything you need to know about it.

Thunder of Drums is a drum and bugle based competition. Each group has 12 minutes to present their show of music and choreography. The points they score at these shows help decide what seed they will be in for the World Championships.

The show will take place Tuesday, July 11 at Blakeslee Stadium.

