Albert Lea man charged with murder of two-year-old

A 24 year-old man from Albert Lea was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Child...
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 24 year-old man from Albert Lea was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Child Endangerment in the death of a 2 year-old child who had been left in his care at the child’s Albert Lea residence.

The child’s mother had left the child in Navarro’s care, along with their infant when she went to work on the morning of July 6. She received text messages from Navarro that same morning regarding injuries sustained by the child after falling down the stairs.

The mother then left work early after seeing pictures of the child’s injuries. When she arrived home, found the door to her residence wedged shut with a knife and the defendant in a locked bedroom with the infant in his arms and the two year-old unresponsive on the bed.

After the mother called 911, extensive life-saving attempts on-scene and at the hospital were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced dead at 12:54 PM on July 6, 2023.

An autopsy revealed multiple bruises, abrasions, broken ribs, and internal bleeding resulting from a lacerated liver and pancreas and concluded that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was homicide.

Navarro appeared before the district court in Albert Lea and was ordered held on $1,000,000 unconditional bail.

