Albert Lea man faces 2nd degree murder in child’s death

An Albert Lea man, Austin Michael Navarro, 24, was charged with 2nd degree murder and child endangerment in the death of a two-year-old placed under his care.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - An Albert Lea man has been charged with 2nd degree murder and child endangerment in the death of a two-year-old placed under his care.

Freeborn County authorities say Last Thursday, Austin Michael Navarro, 24, was caring for the two-year-old as well as another infant for the children’s mother while she went to work.

According to authorities, the mother returned home after receiving distressing text messages and pictures from Navarro about the child sustaining injuries after falling down the stairs. They also said Navarro was found locked in a bedroom with the infant in his arms and the two-year-old unresponsive on the bed.

First responders attempted life saving measures both on scene and at the hospital but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy concluded the manner of death was homicide.

Navarro appeared before the district court in Albert Lea on Friday with bail set at $1 million.

