Anthrax is confirmed in Kittson County cow

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota has confirmed its first case of anthrax in an animal in more than a decade.

In a release, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed that a cow in Kittson County has anthrax, affecting multiple cattle and a horse.

The affected property has since been quarantined.

The Board has recommended that producers keep livestock up to date on anthrax vaccinations, especially in northwest Minnesota.

“One of the reasons we don’t see a lot of anthrax cases in the state anymore is because we have proactive measures to protect livestock like vaccinations,” said Dr. Katie Cornille, who oversees the Board’s bovine programs. “With this detection in Kittson County, livestock producers who graze their animals on pasture in and around the county should talk to their veterinarian about vaccinating their animals if they aren’t already.”

Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium called Bacillus anthracis, which can appear in larger concentrations after weather rainstorms, flooding, or excavation.

The disease had been previously concentrated in northwest Minnesota.

Anthrax in animals will typically occur over summer, affecting livestock that graze on pasture, especially ruminant animals like cattle, sheep, and goats.

The Board of Health says that most animals die from the disease before showing any signs, so it’s crucial to have a veterinarian investigate those animals that die suddenly or are found dead on pasture.

If anthrax is suspected, the veterinarian should not perform a field necropsy, to prevent spore formation and contamination, as spores can survive in soil for many years, potentially endangering other animals.

The last confirmed case of anthrax was in June of 2013, in a Pennington County cow.

All suspected cases of anthrax in Minnesota animals must be reported to the Board of Animal Health immediately. Properly reported cases will lead to safer disposal of the carcass, preventing the spread the spores.

While anthrax in animals is not a risk to the public, the disease can be spread through contact with affected animals or their products.

Though it is considered as low-risk, people who have had contact with animals that have died of anthrax should consult their healthcare provider or the Minnesota Department of Health.

