BEC Library System’s Summer Learning Program pulls magic, comedy show out its hat

By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for the kids (and grown-ups, too!) to marvel at magic and giggle with laughter, as the Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) holds a special presentation for its Summer Learning Program!

BECLS will welcome back beloved entertainer Brodini to back to Mankato, for a comedy and magic show.

The fun-filled event will be held at the Sibley Park Pavilion on Tues., July 7, found at 900 Mound Ave., in Mankato.

Known as a high-energy entertainer, Brodini looks to bring fun and magic to a show for all ages, in which audiences are sure to be amused and amazed.

To learn more, call (507) 304-4001, or visit the BECLS’s page dedicated to its Summer Learning Program.

In addition, a full listing of summer events can be found here.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

