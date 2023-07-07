Your Photos
CALA woodworking hosts pop-up sale in New Ulm

You’ll get to see how they process their own wood starting with just a log, and how they can take that and create something breathtaking with it.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CALA woodworking is hosting a tour and pop up sale at its workshop in New Ulm this Saturday. During the tour, You’ll get to see how they process their own wood starting with just a log, and how they can take that and create something breathtaking with it. The tour will finish with a pop-up sale of some of their finished products. The tour runs from 10 to 11 a.m. and the showroom will be open from 11 to noon.

CALA is located at 1200 N Water St., New Ulm.

