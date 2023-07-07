Your Photos
Deadline extended for renewals on medical assistance coverage

DHS believes there is around 35,000 people statewide whose renewal paperwork is overdue. The deadline will be extended for an additional month, until Aug. 1.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Human Resources (DHS) announces it is extending the deadline for residents to renew their Medical Assistance coverage.

DHS believes there is around 35,000 people statewide whose renewal paperwork is overdue for July 1 coverage.

With this recent extension, the deadline will remain open for an additional month, until August 1.

However, people should still send in their renewal form and any required documentation as soon as possible to avoid gaps in their health insurance.

