Fun Days places focus on special needs community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The special needs community was the focus of the Fun Days carnival Friday.

Folks were able to come out to enjoy free food and drinks provided by the leaders of Troop 29 boys scouts and Messiah Lutheran Church.

“You know it. It’s it’s a great opportunity to see some smiles on their faces to see people come through and enjoy just the simple thing. You know, it’s really not. We’re not doing that much, but you can tell that they they get joy out of what we’re doing for them, not only with the meal, but also here at the Carnival,” said Greg Ous.

The owner of Family Fun Shows has been providing this tradition for the special needs community since it started.

“The big thing I liked about it, I guess, was it it gave those those with special needs, meaning they need a little more time to get on or get off a little more time to talk with friends that they see in their in their. Community basically just to act like anybody else, you know, be relaxed and take your time and don’t feel like you’re hurried. And that’s what I want and I just enjoy everybody that comes. They’re so appreciative. I love them all,” said owner of Family Fun Show, Greg Hughes.

Tickets for the special needs carnival was also free, giving guests the opportunity to just focus on having fun.

“I think it’s a an amazing middle of community integration where they are in the middle of a community setting and they have a lot of social socialization that they can do. But you don’t have the, you don’t have the standout factor. You know what I mean? They’re able to every single person they see. They’ve known for a while for the most part, and they get a lot of great conversations and catching up on past past things and events,” said Ease Specialist, Alex Stelk.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.