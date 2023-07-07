Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Governor Walz visits farm in Le Sueur to highlight Minnesota agriculture

Governor Tim Walz visited a Dairy Farm in Le Sueur to highlight the state’s work on agriculture.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz visited a Dairy Farm in Le Sueur to highlight the state’s work on agriculture.

Earlier this year, the Governor signed an agriculture bill that provided new support for the agriculture industry.

It includes new investments for dairy farms, grain and livestock producers, broadband, farm safety, and emerging farmers.

Dairy farmer Karl Heldberg spoke to Governor Walz about his farm and its challenges in today’s economy.

“We’re dealing with lower prices and it’s always a challenge and it’s not the first time it’s been low, but it just needs to recognize that we’re working out here,” said Heldberg.

”You know, 20-30 years ago. The price of milk was still the same. Well that Tractor cost a heck of a lot less than it costs today diesel fuel is 80 cents not where it was,” said Walz.

The agriculture and broadband bill provides $4 million for the Dairy Assistance, Investment, Relief Initiative. As well as $10 million to establish the state’s first grain indemnity fund.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Mankato's Brendan Hord blasts a two-run bomb in the third inning to propel the MoonDogs to a...
MoonDogs cruise to 11-2 win over Waterloo
It is the first night of Mankato Fun Days.
Live: North Mankato Fun Days
Police say that it’s common to see an upswing during the warm summer months, when nighttime...
Police report high number of break-ins
Anna Cihak, a top golfer out of Minnesota State, joined this week's edition of Maverick Insider.
Maverick Insider: MSU’s Anna Cihak reflects on career golf season