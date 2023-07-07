Governor Walz visits farm in Le Sueur to highlight Minnesota agriculture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz visited a Dairy Farm in Le Sueur to highlight the state’s work on agriculture.

Earlier this year, the Governor signed an agriculture bill that provided new support for the agriculture industry.

It includes new investments for dairy farms, grain and livestock producers, broadband, farm safety, and emerging farmers.

Dairy farmer Karl Heldberg spoke to Governor Walz about his farm and its challenges in today’s economy.

“We’re dealing with lower prices and it’s always a challenge and it’s not the first time it’s been low, but it just needs to recognize that we’re working out here,” said Heldberg.

”You know, 20-30 years ago. The price of milk was still the same. Well that Tractor cost a heck of a lot less than it costs today diesel fuel is 80 cents not where it was,” said Walz.

The agriculture and broadband bill provides $4 million for the Dairy Assistance, Investment, Relief Initiative. As well as $10 million to establish the state’s first grain indemnity fund.

