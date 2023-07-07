Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Newborn screenings vary depending on which state your child is born in. Joce Sterman investigates the discrepancies and hears from impacted families. Plus, we look at obstacles states are facing in attempting to add all of the nationally recommended medical conditions to their newborn screenings. WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Newborn Screenings: At the hospital, newborns are tested for numerous health conditions using a heel prick. But what your child is tested for depends on the state in which you live. Some parents have lost their children to diseases that could have been detected earlier had a simple test been performed. Today there are 37 conditions on the national Recommended Universal Screening Panel (RUSP), but no state tests for them all (Missouri/Illinois test the most). Alabama tests the fewest, although they are adding some to their list this year. The rest of the states fall somewhere between – although notably states with some of the lowest median household income rates are frequently those that test the fewest conditions. We hear from impacted families and the decisionmakers behind the screenings about the challenges that keep some states from closing the gap.

Newborn Screenings: State Challenges: We look at the obstacles states are facing in attempting to add all of the nationally recommended medical conditions to their newborn screenings. Issues include Congress reauthorizing federal funding, understaffing and a lack of equipment to test for various diseases. Our team reached out to every state to learn about their individual challenges. In looking at what it means for states to keep up with national recommendations, we hear from a mom who lost a child to Krabbe disease and is trying to get her child’s condition added to the list of recommended tests.

Costly Medical Debt: Some healthcare providers allow patients to take out loans or medical credit cards to help pay for procedures. But before you agree to that, one federal consumer protection agency says you need to take a close look at what options are available to you. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman spoke with a researcher about how these medical credit cards and loans are impacting patients and possible alternatives.

ADHD Video Game: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – millions of Americans have it. But many are struggling to fill their prescriptions to treat it. A labor shortage at the largest manufacturer of Adderall impacted supply. Manufacturing issues at the maker of Vyvanse also affected inventory. But Susan Campbell shows us another treatment alternative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast 7/7/2023
Motorists will encounter lane closures and flagging operations during the projects. Drivers...
Workers on Highway 4 north of Sleepy Eye and Highway 62 west of Windom
FILE - In a release, the Board of Animal Health confirmed that a cow in Kittson County has...
Anthrax is confirmed in Kittson County cow
Authorities have identified three people who drowned in a tributary of the Mississippi River...
Authorities name 3 Minnesotans who drowned during family gathering over July 4 weekend