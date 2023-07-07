Your Photos
Kato Go Play adds Madison East Center to its summer bus service

By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents asked for it and the city has responded!

After receiving community input, the city of Mankato has added the Madison East Center to its Kato Go Play summer bus service starting July 12.

Community members interested in using the service simply need to call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule a ride.

People 18 years old and under ride free.

Adults are $2 per ride or $4 round-trip.

