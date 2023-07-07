Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A look back at Mary ‘McFly’ Rominger’s finest moments at KEYC

Our beloved Mary Rominger has reached her final day at KEYC. We look back at some of her best moments and thank her for her dedication to Minnesota sports.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dear Mary Rominger, Aka Mary McFly,

Your time in Minnesota is coming to a close as the next chapter of your story takes place in San Antonio, Texas. But before you head down south, let’s take a look back at some of your finest moments from the past few years.

From state championships to Frozen Fours, you shared some of the best stories southern Minnesota has to offer.

And who could forget that one night in Marshall where Trey Lance went third overall in the National Football League draft.

Your hard work and passion for each and every one of our many programs we cover won’t be forgotten. Thank you for making my job a walk in the park every day while also putting up with my antics on a daily basis, though you did make the most of the one opportunity to tackle me for a promo.

On behalf of all the fans, teams and schools we cover, thank you for being a pro’s pro. You will be missed, but certainly not forgotten.

P.S. Remember to bring a stool down south, don’t want those Victor Wembanyama interviews getting the best of you.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

The yearly concert benefits local youth programs and the Mankato 77 Lancers Marching Band.
Thunder of Drums returns for 31st competition
The special needs community was the focus of the Fun Days carnival Friday.
Fun Days places focus on special needs community
Before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of...
Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting
A 24 year-old man from Albert Lea was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Child...
Albert Lea man charged with murder of two-year-old