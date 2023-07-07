A look back at Mary ‘McFly’ Rominger’s finest moments at KEYC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dear Mary Rominger, Aka Mary McFly,

Your time in Minnesota is coming to a close as the next chapter of your story takes place in San Antonio, Texas. But before you head down south, let’s take a look back at some of your finest moments from the past few years.

From state championships to Frozen Fours, you shared some of the best stories southern Minnesota has to offer.

And who could forget that one night in Marshall where Trey Lance went third overall in the National Football League draft.

Your hard work and passion for each and every one of our many programs we cover won’t be forgotten. Thank you for making my job a walk in the park every day while also putting up with my antics on a daily basis, though you did make the most of the one opportunity to tackle me for a promo.

On behalf of all the fans, teams and schools we cover, thank you for being a pro’s pro. You will be missed, but certainly not forgotten.

P.S. Remember to bring a stool down south, don’t want those Victor Wembanyama interviews getting the best of you.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.