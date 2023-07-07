Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police

police lights
police lights(WCAX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIWABIK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police say the Iron Range man whose body was found inside a chest freezer was trying to escape from authorities.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 26, the Gilbert Police Department responded to 304 4th Avenue North in Biwabik after a man was found dead in a chest freezer.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was determined by the medical examiners that there was no evidence of trauma or injury found during the autopsy.

However, the toxicology report will not be available for several weeks.

Buschman’s body was found inside a chest freezer in the basement of the residence.

According to police, the chest freezer was an older model with a latching mechanism on the outside of the freezer

When closed, the freezer is not able to be pushed open from the inside.

The freezer was not on at the time Buschman’s body was found and no utilities have been connected at the residence since April 2022.

In addition, the home has not been occupied since February 2023.

Investigators then conducted interviews with individuals familiar with Buschman.

They stated that Buschman was last seen by those present in the home running downstairs due to a possible police presence nearby.

Authorities say Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Evidence on scene indicates that Buschman entered the freezer on his own.

Investigators located a metal lawn ornament rod that was inserted from the inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism.

The rod was jammed between the gasket and the manufactured edge which prevented the rod from being able to manipulate the latching mechanism from the inside.

Investigators are currently trying to narrow down the timeline of the last time Buschman was seen alive.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth
FLDS "prophet" Warren Jeffs issued a revelation from behind bars in June saying celestial...
Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale
It’s time for the kids (and grown-ups, too!) to marvel at magic and giggle with laughter, as...
BECLS Learning Program pulls Brodini magic, comedy show out its hat again!