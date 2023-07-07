Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found

Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Police in Mason City are investigating human remains that were found Thursday afternoon.

At 2:10 p.m., the Mason City Police Department responded to a report of found human remains in the 200 block of 7th Street NE.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the initial report after being directed to the location by the reporting party. An investigation was made at the scene with the assistance of the Medical Examiner.

Due to decomposition, officials have not been able to make identification of the remains. They are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Officer to obtain additional information that could assist with identification.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

MCPD released some information that may help identifying the remains. The description is as follows: male – race unknown, approximately 20-40 years of age, approximate height of 5′6″ to 5′10″ and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The male is dressed in green jogger sweat pants, a black tank top, and wearing black and red Nike brand tennis shoes. In addition, there was an Ace-wrap bandage on the man’s left ankle.

Anyone with information about this case or who has information that may be useful in identifying the remains is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth
It’s time for the kids (and grown-ups, too!) to marvel at magic and giggle with laughter, as...
BEC Library System’s Summer Learning Program pulls magic, comedy show out its hat
After receiving community input, the city of Mankato has added the Madison East Center to its...
Kato Go Play adds Madison East Center to its summer bus service