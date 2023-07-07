MoonDogs cruise to 11-2 win over Waterloo
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs returned home to ISG Field for the first time in July for the back half of a home-and-home, four-game series against Waterloo.
The MoonDogs responded to an early 0-2 deficit with an explosive third inning where Mankato put up five runs, including a two-run home run by the University of Evansville’s Brendan Hord. Mankato went onto win 11-2 to give themselves a chance to salvage a series split on Friday.
