MoonDogs cruise to 11-2 win over Waterloo

Mankato's Brendan Hord blasts a two-run bomb in the third inning to propel the MoonDogs to a...
Mankato's Brendan Hord blasts a two-run bomb in the third inning to propel the MoonDogs to a dominant win over Waterloo.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs returned home to ISG Field for the first time in July for the back half of a home-and-home, four-game series against Waterloo.

The MoonDogs responded to an early 0-2 deficit with an explosive third inning where Mankato put up five runs, including a two-run home run by the University of Evansville’s Brendan Hord. Mankato went onto win 11-2 to give themselves a chance to salvage a series split on Friday.

