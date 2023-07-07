Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Scattered showers this afternoon

Minimal dent in moisture deficit
Emily Merz's AM Forecast 7/7/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers are expected later today through tonight, but the rain will be fairly light.

We’ve been enjoying some beautiful weather the last several days, and the good news is we’ll continue to see similar temperatures for this upcoming weekend and into next week as well.

Active weather is off to our west this morning, and will be making its way towards us over the next several hours. However, the rain we get is expected to be fairly light. It is possible not everyone will even see rain today, but you may want to grab an umbrella on the way out the door this morning.

Scattered showers will lessen later this evening. Saturday, a few isolated pop-up showers are possible, but again, the showers would be fairly light.

Going into the upcoming week, we are seeing rain and thunderstorm chances just about every day, however these chances are relatively low at this time. This will be one of those weeks that you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Like I mentioned previously, temperatures will be warming slightly into the mid to upper 80s this weekend, then will be back in the 70s and 80s for all of next week. Humidity is expected to remain fairly low as well.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

Emily Merz's AM Forecast 7/7/23
Emily Merz's AM Forecast 7/7/23
KEYC Weather
Pleasant weather will continue through the weekend
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Forecast
KEYC First Alert Weather
Road Conditions