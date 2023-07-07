Scattered showers this afternoon

Scattered showers are expected later today through tonight, but the rain will be fairly light.

We’ve been enjoying some beautiful weather the last several days, and the good news is we’ll continue to see similar temperatures for this upcoming weekend and into next week as well.

Active weather is off to our west this morning, and will be making its way towards us over the next several hours. However, the rain we get is expected to be fairly light. It is possible not everyone will even see rain today, but you may want to grab an umbrella on the way out the door this morning.

Scattered showers will lessen later this evening. Saturday, a few isolated pop-up showers are possible, but again, the showers would be fairly light.

Going into the upcoming week, we are seeing rain and thunderstorm chances just about every day, however these chances are relatively low at this time. This will be one of those weeks that you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Like I mentioned previously, temperatures will be warming slightly into the mid to upper 80s this weekend, then will be back in the 70s and 80s for all of next week. Humidity is expected to remain fairly low as well.

