Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sheriff: Alcohol may have been a factor in Dodge County head-on crash

Crash scene on County Road 34.
Crash scene on County Road 34.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), alcohol may have been a factor.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 15,000 block of County Road 34 (Old Highway 14) west of Dodge Center.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one person in the road and began patient care. That person was identified as Milelio Pastrana, 34, who was then turned over to the Dodge Center Ambulance crew. Mayo One took Pastrana to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with serious/life threatening injuries.

The people inside the other vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paige Floen, 24, appeared to have minor injuries.

DCSO’s initial report showed Floen was stopped on the eastbound shoulder facing westbound getting mail from her mailbox when Pastrana’s car crashed into her.

Due to the severity of injuries and potential for criminal charges, the Minnesota State Patrol was requested to help reconstruct the crash scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Claremont Fire Department and Dodge Center Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder

Latest News

police lights
Man found dead in chest freezer was allegedly escaping police
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department releases details on human remains found
Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
NTSB: Plane overflew runway before deadly crash near Duluth
FLDS "prophet" Warren Jeffs issued a revelation from behind bars in June saying celestial...
Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale
It’s time for the kids (and grown-ups, too!) to marvel at magic and giggle with laughter, as...
BECLS Learning Program pulls Brodini magic, comedy show out its hat again!