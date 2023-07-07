A sunny, pleasant weekend; multiple rain chances next week

It is going to be a sunny and pleasant weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, areas that are dry will have to wait until at least early next week for some much-needed rain. Warmer and slightly more humid conditions are in the forecast for Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our pattern will begin to change by late Monday as scattered thunderstorm chances start Monday night and continue through midweek.



The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the Mankato area. Showers will be a bit more numerous and widespread along and south of I-90. It is going to be another cool, comfortable night tonight. Clouds will gradually decrease with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.



This weekend’s weather will be absolutely perfect for the North Mankato Fun Days celebration. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By late Monday, our weather pattern will begin to change with multiple waves bringing scattered showers and thunderstorm chances from Monday night through at least Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere will be relatively low, which means rainfall amounts will not be significant. We are definitely keeping an eye on the rain potential. The Weather Team will be watching the weather through the weekend and will be keeping a close eye on the rain potential. Stay with us for the very latest and have a fantastic weekend.

