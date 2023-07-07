Thunder of Drums returns for 31st competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Next Tuesday, Blakelsee Stadium on the Minnesota State University campus will be filled with the sound of drums.

The yearly concert benefits local youth programs and the Mankato 77 Lancers Marching Band.

When it started, it was a one-off performance for a traveling drum and bugle corps, but the event’s success led to its return year after year.

“We’re really excited to be back. Last year was our first event post-COVID. We had a almost a record-setting crowd. I think there was a lot of pent-up demand for our show last year. So we’re continuing again this year with our 31st edition of the Thunder of drums,” said Chairman, Doug Fuast.

The Gates open at 5:30 p.m. July 11.

The National Anthem is set for 7 p.m. and the show begins few minutes after that.

