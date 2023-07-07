Your Photos
Thunder of Drums returns for 31st competition

The yearly concert benefits local youth programs and the Mankato 77 Lancers Marching Band.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Next Tuesday, Blakelsee Stadium on the Minnesota State University campus will be filled with the sound of drums.

When it started, it was a one-off performance for a traveling drum and bugle corps, but the event’s success led to its return year after year.

“We’re really excited to be back. Last year was our first event post-COVID. We had a almost a record-setting crowd. I think there was a lot of pent-up demand for our show last year. So we’re continuing again this year with our 31st edition of the Thunder of drums,” said Chairman, Doug Fuast.

The Gates open at 5:30 p.m. July 11.

The National Anthem is set for 7 p.m. and the show begins few minutes after that.

