Two men aided victims of Truman Shooting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “As we were walking just some shots went off and I turned around to see Luke on the ground and just immediately the only thought in my head was to run right over to him and just start doing what I knew what to do,” said Jace McBride.

The night before the 4th of July, a shooting happened just outside of Truman.

“I started walking over into the shed area near the fireworks and I heard immediately after that about six nine millimeter gunshots go off. I’ve heard enough of those know what they sound like,” said Liam Engelhardt.

The Martin county sheriff’s office and Multiple agencies responded to the scene just after 11:30 pm where four people were injured.

“I Was hanging out with some friends and we heard of a party going on in Truman. So we thought you may as well go. We got to the party I think around like 11 something pm, was about when we showed up and then. Yeah, everything kind of happened from there,” said Engelhardt.

But before authorities got to the scene, the 2 men say they performed first aid within seconds of the shooting.

Liam Engelhardt, who is currently serving in the marine corps.

“Went over to help her and I took her about 50-ish meters away from where all the gunfire happened in a later down next to my truck and just started doing the medical stuff that I know until EMS got there about 20 minutes later,” said Engelhardt

And Jace McBride who has been out of active service for a year.

“I checked his whole entire body found an entry wound with no exit wound in his shoulder. he was complaining about his lungs. So I tried to slow the bleeding as much as possible. And just went from there, made a tourniquet attempt to get there until the paramedics got there and kept talking to him and kept him talking to me,” said McBride.

Law Enforcement has not released the name or description of any suspect or suspects nor have they named any of the victims.

The family of Lucas Miller says he is one of those victims and in a statement to KEYC News Now saying in part,

“Lucas is immeasurably in awe of the bravery and quick action of his friend Jace McBride. He is also deeply thankful for the teams at both Mayo Clinic of Fairmont and Rochester as without their knowledge and skills, this recovery would be much more challenging. Lucas thanks everyone for their prayers and positivity.”

“There’s a GoFundMe for Luke Miller and we have a link for it. It’s not gonna be a very cheap process for him. So if there’s anybody out there that would just look like pitch and help him a little bit that would mean I mean a lot of his family and it would be helping a lot more than you could possibly imagine,” said McBride.

To support Lucas and his family, here is a link to his GoFundMe.

