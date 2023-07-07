Workers on Highway 4 north of Sleepy Eye and Highway 62 west of Windom

Your Photos
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 4 near Fort Ridgley Creek between Sleepy Eye and Fairfax starting July 12 as crews work to install rip rap (rock) to prevent erosion, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rip rap will also be installed on Highway 62 near the Lake Heron outlet west of Windom starting in early September.

Motorists will encounter lane closures and flagging operations during the projects. Drivers should remove distractions and be aware of workers.

The projects are expected to be complete in mid-September, weather permitting.

Subsurface, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $1,135,712.72.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Work zone reminders

  • Drive the speed limit. It helps create a consistent, more predictable traffic flow for everyone.
  • Don’t drive distracted. Drivers need to be alert especially in work zones, which constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
  • Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Avoid unnecessary lane changes.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

