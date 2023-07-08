Your Photos
Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - United States forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” she said on Instagram.

Rapinoe will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20.

