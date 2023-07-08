Pleasant weather this weekend

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in store for the remainder of this weekend.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with temperatures warming up just a few extra degrees. Winds will be a little stronger as well, which will keep things comfortable even with the warmer temperatures. Monday, temperatures will rise a little more back into the upper 80s, and a few people might reach 90 degrees as well.

Rain chances increase this upcoming week, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms every day. Those chances are relatively low at this time, but we will update everyone as needed!

