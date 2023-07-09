Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized

Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized
Minivan and SUV collide in Twin Lakes Township, four hospitalized(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a car crash in Carlton County Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township.

A minivan was attempting to turn off County Road 3 to County Road 1 at a T-intersection.

Officials said the minivan and an SUV collided head-on.

In total, 4 passengers from the minivan and SUV were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the motor vehicle crash, it remains under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Four individuals were arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force requested...
Four arrested after short pursuit, authorities say led to seizure of fentanyl
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
A 15-year-old St Peter athlete remains hospitalized after being stabbed in a park last week.
15-year-old St. Peter athlete stabbed, hospitalized
58-year old Scott Bolduan was travelling southbound on Hwy 13, as a semi was travelling...
Fatal vehicle collision on Hwy 13

Latest News

FILE - Student athletes that are entering grades 7-12, during the 2023–2024 school year, will...
MCHS offering sports screenings to student athletes across southern Minnesota
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education
The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will be opening the 1914 Popcorn Wagon on Sat., July...
The 1914 Popcorn Wagon to return on Saturday
According to MnDOT, construction will be for resurfacing, bridge repair and ramp alterations....
I-35 construction at Faribault begins
Close to nine miles of southbound I-35, from north of Highway 30 to south of Steele County Road...
I-35 southbound construction scheduled for resurfacing