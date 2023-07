MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Moondogs defeated the Willmar Stingers 3-2 Saturday evening at home.

Moondogs first baseman Kip Fougerouse brought home the scoring run for the walk-off RBI single.

The Moondogs will face the Stingers tomorrow at home. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

